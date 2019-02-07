3 best movies screening around Yonkers this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Misfits
While filing for a divorce, beautiful ex-stripper Roslyn Taber ends up meeting aging cowboy-turned-gambler Gay Langland and former World War II aviator Guido Racanelli. The two men instantly become infatuated with Roslyn and, on a whim, the three decide to move into Guido's half-finished desert home together. When grizzled ex-rodeo rider Perce Howland arrives, the unlikely foursome strike up a business capturing wild horses.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 100 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1961 release is a critical darling.
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 7 and Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Monday, Feb. 11; and Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.