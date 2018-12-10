ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 community and culture events worth seeking out in NYC this week

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. | Photo: Shirlana D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From an exploration of Hannibal's road to war to an ugly sweater party for a good cause, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Explorers Club: 'Tracking Hannibal'





On Monday, the Explorers Club presents "Tracking Hannibal: From Carthage through Spain to the Alps, Italy and Beyond." Listen in as Dr. Patrick Hunt explores Hannibal Barca's exact route to launching the Second Punic War. Hunt, the leader of a 10-year trek to identify the trail, is not "an armchair historian," notes the eventpromoter.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.
Price: $25; $10 for club members
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Big Gay Toy Drive and Ugly Holiday Sweater Party





Next up, wear an ugly sweater and show up with an unwrapped toy for the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center, which supports low-income families. There will be happy hour specials and free appetizers, plus no cover.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m.
Where: Townhouse Bar, 236 E. 58th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lapidus Center presents: 'Teaching Slavery'





Educators Manisha Sinha and Ebony Elizabeth examine how teachers can educate their students about slavery in America. Donations to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture will be accepted.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
