3 don't-miss comedies worth checking out in New York City this week

Stan & Ollie

Green Book

The Killing of Sister George

In the market for a laugh? Check out this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around New York City.Read on for the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)---With a critical approval rating of 90 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has been getting attention since its release on December 28, with a consensus that "pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Angelika Film Center & Cafe (18 W. Houston St.) and City Cinemas 1, 2 & 3 (1001 Third Ave.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."You can catch it at AMC 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway) through Thursday, January 10; AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.) through Thursday, January 10; Regal Union Square Stadium 14 (850 Broadway) through Friday, January 11; and Kew Gardens Cinemas (81-05 Lefferts Blvd.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 71 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 60s-era classic is a worthy candidate for your entertainment.It's screening at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets