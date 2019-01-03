3 don't-miss comedies worth checking out in New York City this week

Read on for the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 90 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Stan & Ollie has been getting attention since its release on December 28, with a consensus that "Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Angelika Film Center & Cafe (18 W. Houston St.) and City Cinemas 1, 2 & 3 (1001 Third Ave.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
You can catch it at AMC 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway) through Thursday, January 10; AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.) through Thursday, January 10; Regal Union Square Stadium 14 (850 Broadway) through Friday, January 11; and Kew Gardens Cinemas (81-05 Lefferts Blvd.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Killing of Sister George
When June Buckridge arrives at her London flat and announces 'They are going to murder me', her long-time lover and doll-cuddling flat mate Alice 'Childie' McNaught realizes that things are going to change. For June is referring to her character 'Sister George', a lovable nurse she portrays in a popular daytime serial. To make matters worse, the widowed executive at the BBC responsible for the decision to kill off Sister George - Mercy Croft is also a predatory lesbian who is after Childie and will stop at nothing to get what she wants.
With a 71 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 60s-era classic is a worthy candidate for your entertainment.
It's screening at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
