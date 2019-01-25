ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in New Rochelle theaters right now

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around New Rochelle.

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

You can catch it at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Saturday, Jan. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."

With a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

You can catch it at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Saturday, Jan. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

You can catch it at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Saturday, Jan. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
