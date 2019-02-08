ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in White Plains theaters right now

By Hoodline
In the mood to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around White Plains.

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars nomination pack with a whopping ten nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance.

The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on November 16.

Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Interested? It's playing at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

On the Basis of Sex



Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

With a 72 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch.

The site's critical consensus notes that "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."

Get a piece of the action at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
