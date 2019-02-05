3 EDM shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Mini Music Festival: Life and Death New York x Sonar
Music label Life and Death and European festival Sonar have gathered a few of the industry's top talents for a one-night festival at Avant Gardner. Expect DJ and audio visual performances from the likes of Call Super, DJ Harvey, Byetone, and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave.
Price: $40-$55 per person; $180 for four
Hotel Garuda at Elsewhere
Hotel Garuda is the headliner this Saturday night at Elsewhere. The Mumbai native and California college grad has been tapped for official remixes by big name artists including Lorde, Lana Del Ray and Kaskade.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $20-$25
David August at Elsewhere
Last but not least, head back to Elsewhere on Sunday night to catch DJ David August. The classically trained multi-instrumentalist from Hamburg has made waves with his 2013 debut album "Times" and on-stage improvisations.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $22-$25
