3 EDM shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Photo: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a one-night music festival to performances by world-touring acts, this weeken's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

---

Mini Music Festival: Life and Death New York x Sonar





Music label Life and Death and European festival Sonar have gathered a few of the industry's top talents for a one-night festival at Avant Gardner. Expect DJ and audio visual performances from the likes of Call Super, DJ Harvey, Byetone, and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave.
Price: $40-$55 per person; $180 for four
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hotel Garuda at Elsewhere





Hotel Garuda is the headliner this Saturday night at Elsewhere. The Mumbai native and California college grad has been tapped for official remixes by big name artists including Lorde, Lana Del Ray and Kaskade.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

David August at Elsewhere





Last but not least, head back to Elsewhere on Sunday night to catch DJ David August. The classically trained multi-instrumentalist from Hamburg has made waves with his 2013 debut album "Times" and on-stage improvisations.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $22-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
