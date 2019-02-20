3 entertaining events for film buffs in NYC this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Harry Potter Movie Trivia at The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen
Tonight: Enjoy five rounds of trivia based on all eight "Harry Potter" films while nosing on burgers, nachos and more at The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen, 160 W. 25th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Welcome Back to Wakanda: The Black Panther Anniversary Brunch Party at Corner Social
Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the "Black Panther" film with a Saturday afternoon brunch party at Corner Social. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the film. There will be a prize for the best dressed male and female at the party.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Corner Social, 321 Lenox Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Alt.Oscar Awards Event & Oscar Viewing Party at The National Arts Club
Watch the Academy Awards ceremony at The National Arts Club. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as a celebrity, film character or simply in black tie. This event will include a viewing of the red carpet interviews and the awards ceremony, as well as a parody Alt.Oscars Awards Show following the broadcast.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: The National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park S
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets