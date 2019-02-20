ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 entertaining events for film buffs in NYC this week

Photo: Alex Litvin/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to film industry events, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From "Harry Potter" trivia to an Oscars viewing party, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Harry Potter Movie Trivia at The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen





Tonight: Enjoy five rounds of trivia based on all eight "Harry Potter" films while nosing on burgers, nachos and more at The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Blacksmith Bar and Kitchen, 160 W. 25th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Welcome Back to Wakanda: The Black Panther Anniversary Brunch Party at Corner Social





Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the "Black Panther" film with a Saturday afternoon brunch party at Corner Social. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the film. There will be a prize for the best dressed male and female at the party.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Corner Social, 321 Lenox Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Alt.Oscar Awards Event & Oscar Viewing Party at The National Arts Club





Watch the Academy Awards ceremony at The National Arts Club. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as a celebrity, film character or simply in black tie. This event will include a viewing of the red carpet interviews and the awards ceremony, as well as a parody Alt.Oscars Awards Show following the broadcast.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: The National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park S
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
