3 events this week for avid NYC explorers

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Volunteering, Interning and Working Abroad 101
Tonight: Hear expert travelers share their experiences visiting destinations around the world. They'll discuss various volunteer, intern and work opportunities for those interested in traveling. The event, hosted by Hostelling International USA, will also offer details on the company's Explore the World scholarship for Education and Serving Learning and others means of funding a trip.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Where: 891 Amsterdam Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Ultimate Statue of Liberty Tour
Take the "ultimate" tour the Statue of Liberty for half off the going rate. The experience includes a ferry ride down the New York Harbor to Liberty State Park and a guided tour around the monument detailing how it arrived in NYC.
Discounted tickets are available for this Thursday as well as various dates throughout the month.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Where: St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway
Price: $37.50-$50 (regularly $75-$100)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NYC Architecture Tour
Board a '20s-era yacht for a cruise on the Hudson, East and Harlem rivers. Members of the American Institute of Architects will lead the tour of Manhattan's most notable buildings, like the Trinity Church, the One World Trade Center, the Woolworth Building and more. Guests can enjoy beer, wine, champagne and light snacks throughout the three-hour cruise.
Grab tickets -- discounted by 40 percent -- for any weekend from now until the end of March.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers
Price: $46.80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets