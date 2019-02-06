3 events this week for avid NYC explorers

Volunteering, Interning and Working Abroad 101

From a visit to the Statue of Liberty to an architecture tour of the Manhattan skyline, there's plenty to do when it comes to local excursions coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight: Hear expert travelers share their experiences visiting destinations around the world. They'll discuss various volunteer, intern and work opportunities for those interested in traveling. The event, hosted by Hostelling International USA, will also offer details on the company's Explore the World scholarship for Education and Serving Learning and others means of funding a trip.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m.891 Amsterdam Ave.FreeTake the "ultimate" tour the Statue of Liberty for half off the going rate. The experience includes a ferry ride down the New York Harbor to Liberty State Park and a guided tour around the monument detailing how it arrived in NYC.Discounted tickets are available for this Thursday as well as various dates throughout the month.Thursday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway$37.50-$50 (regularly $75-$100)Board a '20s-era yacht for a cruise on the Hudson, East and Harlem rivers. Members of the American Institute of Architects will lead the tour of Manhattan's most notable buildings, like the Trinity Church, the One World Trade Center, the Woolworth Building and more. Guests can enjoy beer, wine, champagne and light snacks throughout the three-hour cruise.Grab tickets -- discounted by 40 percent -- for any weekend from now until the end of March.Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m.Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers$46.80