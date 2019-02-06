ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events this week for avid NYC explorers

By Hoodline
From a visit to the Statue of Liberty to an architecture tour of the Manhattan skyline, there's plenty to do when it comes to local excursions coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Volunteering, Interning and Working Abroad 101





Tonight: Hear expert travelers share their experiences visiting destinations around the world. They'll discuss various volunteer, intern and work opportunities for those interested in traveling. The event, hosted by Hostelling International USA, will also offer details on the company's Explore the World scholarship for Education and Serving Learning and others means of funding a trip.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Where: 891 Amsterdam Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Ultimate Statue of Liberty Tour





Take the "ultimate" tour the Statue of Liberty for half off the going rate. The experience includes a ferry ride down the New York Harbor to Liberty State Park and a guided tour around the monument detailing how it arrived in NYC.

Discounted tickets are available for this Thursday as well as various dates throughout the month.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Where: St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway
Price: $37.50-$50 (regularly $75-$100)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NYC Architecture Tour





Board a '20s-era yacht for a cruise on the Hudson, East and Harlem rivers. Members of the American Institute of Architects will lead the tour of Manhattan's most notable buildings, like the Trinity Church, the One World Trade Center, the Woolworth Building and more. Guests can enjoy beer, wine, champagne and light snacks throughout the three-hour cruise.

Grab tickets -- discounted by 40 percent -- for any weekend from now until the end of March.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers
Price: $46.80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Top sports and fitness events in New York City this week
3 events to check out in New York City this week
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
Overturned tractor-trailer snarled traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
Show More
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
Attacker told woman she was pretty, then slashed her in face
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
More News