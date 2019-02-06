ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events to check out in New York City this week

Photo: Krista Mangulsone/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From getting to know a local con man of yesteryear to participating in an interactive game show, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

The Swindler of Brooklyn Heights: The Family History of the Greatest Con Man of the Gilded Age





Learn about con man Ferdinand Ward, the great-grandfather of Emmy Award-winning writer Geoffrey C. Ward. At the Brooklyn Historical Society, Ward will discuss his relative's rise to fame and downfall.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rescue Me Party: Mingle With Single NYC Firefighters





Hang out with some of New York City's finest this Friday night. The networking session at Katch Astoria will offer complimentary appetizers and drink specials from 8-9 p.m., firefighter trivia to help break the ice, live DJ sets and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 9, 12 a.m.
Where: Katch Astoria, 31-19 Newtown Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

VERSUS: Cats vs. Dogs





Last but not least, pledge your allegiance to cats or dogs this Saturday night at Caveat. Hosted by Meg Pierson, Zak Martellucci and Dustin Growick, the latest ultimate fighter championship of everyday objects will feature two experts debating the age-old question of cats versus dogs. As always, the audience will choose the champion.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York CityQueens
