3 events to check out in New York City this week

The Swindler of Brooklyn Heights: The Family History of the Greatest Con Man of the Gilded Age
Learn about con man Ferdinand Ward, the great-grandfather of Emmy Award-winning writer Geoffrey C. Ward. At the Brooklyn Historical Society, Ward will discuss his relative's rise to fame and downfall.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rescue Me Party: Mingle With Single NYC Firefighters
Hang out with some of New York City's finest this Friday night. The networking session at Katch Astoria will offer complimentary appetizers and drink specials from 8-9 p.m., firefighter trivia to help break the ice, live DJ sets and more.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 9, 12 a.m.
Where: Katch Astoria, 31-19 Newtown Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
VERSUS: Cats vs. Dogs
Last but not least, pledge your allegiance to cats or dogs this Saturday night at Caveat. Hosted by Meg Pierson, Zak Martellucci and Dustin Growick, the latest ultimate fighter championship of everyday objects will feature two experts debating the age-old question of cats versus dogs. As always, the audience will choose the champion.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets