3 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a ski trip to a lecture, here are the best options to help you get social around town.---Come to this lecture featuring award-winning journalist Doug Clark, who will be discussing the story of the Lamalerans, an ancient tribe of hunter-gatherers. The story includes the tribe's survival through centuries by hunting whales with bamboo harpoons.Monday, January 7, 6-9 p.m.The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.$5 (Student Admission (valid academic ID required at door)); $10 (Club Member Admission); $25 (General Admission)If you're writing an opera, participate in this open discussion featuring composers and singers. Information and advice will be provided regarding how to network with producers and meet potential collaborators.Wednesday, January 9, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.OPERA America, 330 Seventh Ave., Floor 7FreeHit the slopes this weekend in the Catskills with exclusive bus trips to Hunter Mountain, provided by Paragon Sports. Each bus trip includes a light breakfast and movies playing on the bus. Tickets also include an all-area lift pass.Saturday, January 12, 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.Paragon Sports, 867 Broadway$47.50 (Bus Only); $95 (Bus & Lift Ticket)