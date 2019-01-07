ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Photo: Vlah Dumitru/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a ski trip to a lecture, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Explorers Club: The Last Whalers with Doug Clark





Come to this lecture featuring award-winning journalist Doug Clark, who will be discussing the story of the Lamalerans, an ancient tribe of hunter-gatherers. The story includes the tribe's survival through centuries by hunting whales with bamboo harpoons.

When: Monday, January 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.
Admission: $5 (Student Admission (valid academic ID required at door)); $10 (Club Member Admission); $25 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

OPERA America: Info Pod for Opera Creators





If you're writing an opera, participate in this open discussion featuring composers and singers. Information and advice will be provided regarding how to network with producers and meet potential collaborators.

When: Wednesday, January 9, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: OPERA America, 330 Seventh Ave., Floor 7
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paragon Sports Winter Express Ski Trip





Hit the slopes this weekend in the Catskills with exclusive bus trips to Hunter Mountain, provided by Paragon Sports. Each bus trip includes a light breakfast and movies playing on the bus. Tickets also include an all-area lift pass.

When: Saturday, January 12, 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: Paragon Sports, 867 Broadway
Admission: $47.50 (Bus Only); $95 (Bus & Lift Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 2018 Year in Review
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
Person stabbed on Bronx subway platform
Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash in NYC
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date
Woman's body found at Coney Island boardwalk
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Show More
Woman killed, left wrapped in plastic for a week in car
Man found fatally stabbed inside Long Island home
66-year-old man knocked unconscious inside Bronx bodega
11 homeless after 2-alarm fire tears through Queens home
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
More News