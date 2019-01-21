3 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
West Wing Writers Presents: SpeakEasy
This discussion brings together former presidential speechwriters, current West Wing writers and comedians to talk about public speaking. Guests will break down their favorite speeches and give a behind-the-scenes look at the process. Guests will also lead you into crafting your own speech!
When: Tuesday, January 22, 9-10:50 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10 (General Admission); $12 (Door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
FOMO Four Year Celebration with DJ Spinna, Tap.10, Darling Chuck & Yellowtech at Elsewhere (Zone One)
Enjoy this dance party, celebrating its fourth year running. DJs Darling Chuck, TAP.10, DJ Spinna and Yellowtech will be playing music and special guest performances will be included.
When: Saturday, January 26, 11 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $15 (1st Release). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Duo Stephanie & Saar play Rite of Spring, Grosse Fuge and Schubert Fantasie
Come see this acclaimed piano duo kick off their upcoming international tour at (Le) Poisson Rouge. The duo will perform Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, Beethoven's Grosse Fuge and Schubert's Fantasie in F minor.
When: Sunday, January 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $15 (Standing (ADV)); $20 (Seated (ADV))
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets