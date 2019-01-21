ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Photo: Caveat/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a dance party to a classical piano concer, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

West Wing Writers Presents: SpeakEasy





This discussion brings together former presidential speechwriters, current West Wing writers and comedians to talk about public speaking. Guests will break down their favorite speeches and give a behind-the-scenes look at the process. Guests will also lead you into crafting your own speech!

When: Tuesday, January 22, 9-10:50 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10 (General Admission); $12 (Door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

FOMO Four Year Celebration with DJ Spinna, Tap.10, Darling Chuck & Yellowtech at Elsewhere (Zone One)





Enjoy this dance party, celebrating its fourth year running. DJs Darling Chuck, TAP.10, DJ Spinna and Yellowtech will be playing music and special guest performances will be included.

When: Saturday, January 26, 11 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $15 (1st Release). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Duo Stephanie & Saar play Rite of Spring, Grosse Fuge and Schubert Fantasie





Come see this acclaimed piano duo kick off their upcoming international tour at (Le) Poisson Rouge. The duo will perform Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, Beethoven's Grosse Fuge and Schubert's Fantasie in F minor.

When: Sunday, January 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $15 (Standing (ADV)); $20 (Seated (ADV))
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Glass,' a 'long, tough slog'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Show More
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn't provoke
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Man trying to save dogs rescued from icy pond
Source: Reds get pitcher Sonny Gray from Yankees for prospect, pick
More News