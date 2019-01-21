3 events worth checking out in New York City this week

West Wing Writers Presents: SpeakEasy

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a dance party to a classical piano concer, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---This discussion brings together former presidential speechwriters, current West Wing writers and comedians to talk about public speaking. Guests will break down their favorite speeches and give a behind-the-scenes look at the process. Guests will also lead you into crafting your own speech!Tuesday, January 22, 9-10:50 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$10 (General Admission); $12 (Door)Enjoy this dance party, celebrating its fourth year running. DJs Darling Chuck, TAP.10, DJ Spinna and Yellowtech will be playing music and special guest performances will be included.Saturday, January 26, 11 p.m.Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.$10 (Early Bird); $15 (1st Release). More ticket options available.Come see this acclaimed piano duo kick off their upcoming international tour at (Le) Poisson Rouge. The duo will perform Stravinsky's, Beethoven'sand Schubert'sin F minor.Sunday, January 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$15 (Standing (ADV)); $20 (Seated (ADV))