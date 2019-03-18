3 fun and affordable family activities in NYC this week

Free College and Career Expo

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a college and career expo to a physics magic show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---On Friday, check out the College & Career Expo at Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education. Experts will be on hand to guide students and their parents through the process of applying to schools and financial aid programs, choosing a major and more. Also expect food and raffle prizes.Friday, March 22, 1-5:30 p.m.Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson St.FreeCome Sunday, bring the whole family to "That Physics Show" at The Playroom Theater. You'll watch David Maiullo attempt mind-blowing tricks -- like hurtling a ping-pong ball at 700 miles per hour or showcase the shape of sound through dancing flames -- then reveal the scientific concepts that make these "feats of physics" possible.Sunday, March 24, noon or 3 p.m.The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th St., Floor 8$32 (regularly $59)Last but not least, take the children -- ages 1 to 10 -- to Q Star Play & Party, where they can explore the indoor playground -- which includes slides, trampolines, ball pits and more -- for up to 40 percent off the going rate.Q Star Play & Party, 22-20 College Point Blvd.$15-$40 (regularly $25-$50)