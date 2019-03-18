Arts & Entertainment

3 fun and affordable family activities in NYC this week

Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a college and career expo to a physics magic show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

---

Free College and Career Expo





On Friday, check out the College & Career Expo at Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education. Experts will be on hand to guide students and their parents through the process of applying to schools and financial aid programs, choosing a major and more. Also expect food and raffle prizes.

When: Friday, March 22, 1-5:30 p.m.

Where: Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson St.

Price: Free


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

46 percent off 'That Physics Show'





Come Sunday, bring the whole family to "That Physics Show" at The Playroom Theater. You'll watch David Maiullo attempt mind-blowing tricks -- like hurtling a ping-pong ball at 700 miles per hour or showcase the shape of sound through dancing flames -- then reveal the scientific concepts that make these "feats of physics" possible.

When: Sunday, March 24, noon or 3 p.m.

Where: The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th St., Floor 8

Price: $32 (regularly $59)


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 40 percent off indoor lay at Q Star Play and Party





Last but not least, take the children -- ages 1 to 10 -- to Q Star Play & Party, where they can explore the indoor playground -- which includes slides, trampolines, ball pits and more -- for up to 40 percent off the going rate.

Where: Q Star Play & Party, 22-20 College Point Blvd.

Price: $15-$40 (regularly $25-$50)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
