3 fun and free community events in NYC this weekend

Looking to get out and into the community this weekend?

From family fun at Harlem's community farm to a pop-up celebration of art and activism in Brooklyn, there's plenty to do when it comes to free community and cultural events coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.
Harlem Grown's Healthy Summer Party





Bring the entire family to the farm at Harlem Grown for a day of health and wellness activities. Participants off all ages will enjoy a yoga session and get dirty lending a hand with farm tasks to help make Harlem a healthier, more sustainable community.

When: Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

American Folk Art Museum's Summer Saturday





Dive into free family fun at the American Folk Art Museum's Summer Saturday festival. The all-day event will feature live music, artist demos, guided tours of the museum and a slew of children's activities -- including art-making, face painting, an interactive puppet show and a live performance by the high-energy kids music duo The Buttons.

When: Saturday, July 21, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Art and activism celebration with Not Yet Series and The Unapologetically Brown Series





Join the Not Yet web dramedy series and The Unapologetically Brown street art series for a pop-up art celebration and potluck this Sunday at New Women Space in Brooklyn. The gathering will offer:
  • A zine workshop with Colectiva Cosmica.
  • Headshots with New Women Space.
  • A dance workshop.
  • A panel on art and activism with writer, filmmaker and communications director Paige Polk; Johanna Toruno, Salvadoran artist and founder of The Unapologetically Brown Series; and Jasmine Wahi, curator, activist and founder and co-director of Project For Empty Space.
  • Vegan barbecue bites by Veggie Mijas.


Entry and activities are free, but guests are encouraged to contribute a dish to the feast.

When: Sunday, July 22, 1-7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
