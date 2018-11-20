3 fun family-friendly events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
WinterFest at Brooklyn Museum
This winter family event will have a Christmas lights maze, a holiday shopping market, a chocolate tasting, carolers and more. There will also be wine tasting and a beer garden for adults. Opening day is Friday, and tickets for attractions are available online.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 1-9 p.m.
Where: 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn
Price: Free entry
Cocoa & Carols Holiday Cruise
This holiday cruise is kid-friendly and will feature views of the New York City skyline from the yacht Manhattan, which will be decorated in Christmas decor. Hot chocolate, beer, wine, champagne, coffee and homemade cookies will be available.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 24, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers
Price: $64
Holiday Handmade Cavalcade, Small Business Saturday weekend
This holiday gift expo is being put on by the NY Handmade Collective. It will showcase handmade gifts from 60 different vendors in the tri-state area. Purchase jewelry, cards, clothing, candles and more, and enter the raffle to win prizes.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 51 Bergen St., Brooklyn
Price: Free
