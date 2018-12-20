ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fun music events to enjoy in New York City, for $20 or less

Photo: madeleine ragsdale/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in New York City this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Bay Faction show and record release





First, Bay Faction is performing a show on Friday at Elsewhere. Affinity Magazinedescribes the Berklee College of Music-bred group as "a jazzy rock band with a splash of emo sprinkled in somewhere." JIL and The Water Cycle will also take the stage.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sheila Carlito EP release concert





Next, Sheila Carlito is releasing his latest EP, "When a Flower Dies" and he's performing a concert to promote it on Friday at Nublu. According to Spotify, the singer-songwriter "is now starting to step forward into his own spotlight; exposing raw emotions and telling stories that he has not yet had the opportunity to tell."

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Nublu 151, 151 Ave. C.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

JNTHN STEIN and S'natra





Come out to Elsewhere on Saturday to hear JNTHN STEIN and S'natra. STEIN is a recording artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, according to his Patreon page. Meanwhile, S'NATRA is a rapper from Harlem, who interjects personal challenges and triumphs in his lyrics.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
The best theater events in New York City this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Welcome To Marwen'
Must-see movies this holiday season
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NJ gas station clerk killed during robbery, 1 in custody
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
NYC airport worker accused of using phone to record woman in bathroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Suspect charged in terrifying 2014 home invasion, sex assault
More News