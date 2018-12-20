3 fun music events to enjoy in New York City, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Bay Faction show and record release
First, Bay Faction is performing a show on Friday at Elsewhere. Affinity Magazinedescribes the Berklee College of Music-bred group as "a jazzy rock band with a splash of emo sprinkled in somewhere." JIL and The Water Cycle will also take the stage.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sheila Carlito EP release concert
Next, Sheila Carlito is releasing his latest EP, "When a Flower Dies" and he's performing a concert to promote it on Friday at Nublu. According to Spotify, the singer-songwriter "is now starting to step forward into his own spotlight; exposing raw emotions and telling stories that he has not yet had the opportunity to tell."
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Nublu 151, 151 Ave. C.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
JNTHN STEIN and S'natra
Come out to Elsewhere on Saturday to hear JNTHN STEIN and S'natra. STEIN is a recording artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, according to his Patreon page. Meanwhile, S'NATRA is a rapper from Harlem, who interjects personal challenges and triumphs in his lyrics.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets