3 fun music events to enjoy in New York City, for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in New York City this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---First, Bay Faction is performing a show on Friday at Elsewhere. Affinity Magazine describes the Berklee College of Music-bred group as "a jazzy rock band with a splash of emo sprinkled in somewhere." JIL and The Water Cycle will also take the stage.Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.$10Next, Sheila Carlito is releasing his latest EP, "When a Flower Dies" and he's performing a concert to promote it on Friday at Nublu. According to Spotify, the singer-songwriter "is now starting to step forward into his own spotlight; exposing raw emotions and telling stories that he has not yet had the opportunity to tell."Friday, Dec. 21, 8-10:30 p.m.Nublu 151, 151 Ave. C.$15Come out to Elsewhere on Saturday to hear JNTHN STEIN and S'natra. STEIN is a recording artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, according to his Patreon page. Meanwhile, S'NATRA is a rapper from Harlem, who interjects personal challenges and triumphs in his lyrics.Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.$12