3 great events for film buffs in New York City this week

Cinema Village. | Photo: Noah I./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to film screenings and industry events, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a lesson in copyright licenses to a women's international film festival, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.

---

Music Licensing for Documentary Films at New York Foundation for Arts





Learn the ins and outs of licensing copyrighted music from Peter Miller, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmaker who's worked on documentaries with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Miller will share how to research and identify owners of music, how and when to ask for permission, how to communicate with copyright owners and more.

When: Thursday, November 8, 6-8 p.m.
Where: New York Foundation for Arts, 20 Jay St., Suite 740
Price: $15 - $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Imagine This Women's International Film Festival





The Imagine This Women's International Film Festival returns this weekend for its third consecutive run. The NY-based film festival is devoted to women filmmakers from around the world. Expect an opening night mixer with an open bar, screenings of more 40 film by women filmmakers, Q&As, workshops and an awards ceremony.

When: Friday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.- Sunday, November 11 8:30 p.m.
Where: Wythe Hotel, 80 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn
Price: $12 - $70
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nearly 50 percent off admission for two at Cinema Village





Cinema Village is currently offering nearly 50 percent off admission for two moviegoers. The oldest operating theater in Greenwich Village boasts three auditoriums featuring indie films, new major releases and cult classics.

Where: Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St., Greenwich Village
Price: $12.50 (48 percent off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
