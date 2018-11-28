ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot jazz performances in New York City this week

Photo: CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication/Foter

By Hoodline
Looking to mellow out to some jazz and blues? From jazz with a mix of international folk music to jazz with hints of funk, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for jazz enthusiasts and dabblers alike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Yaacov Mayman and Valery Ponomarev at Queens Library Central





This Thursday night, the Queens Library plays host to Yaacov Mayman's international band, playing alongside trumpeter Valery Ponomarev, pianist T.W. Sample, bassist Ray Parker and drummer Samvel Sarkisyan. The musicians will combine American jazz with music from around the world, including Russian, Armenian and Jewish folk.

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Queens Library Central, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chloe Perrie at Club Bonafide





Jazz singer Chloe Perrier takes the stage at Club Bonafide this Friday evening. Perrier will perform her original compositions, which are mostly performed in French and mix the sounds of American jazz, French chanson and Brazilian beats. Grab tickets for two on Groupon to enjoy more than 50 percent off the regular price.

When: Friday, Nov. 30-Sunday, Dec. 2; 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $20 for two (56 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Tyrone Birkett | Emancipation at Bernie Wohl Center





The Tyrone Birkett | Emancipation band will perform a blend of jazz, black church music, funk and rhythm this Saturday evening at the Bernie Wohl Center. The saxophonist's ensemble has performed at celebrated venues like The Apollo Theater and the Blue Note Jazz Club, and aims to deliver music that "affirms the good and the beautiful, in spite of what we see in our world."

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Ave.
Price: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
