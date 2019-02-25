3 hot live music events in New York City this week

Charles Busch: 'Native New Yorker'

'Dangerous Rhythms: T.J. English and His Latin Jazz Explosion'

'Greatest Love of All: The Music of Whitney Houston'

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a night with a Tony Award nominated actor, playwright and cabaret entertainer to a Whitney Houston tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---This Wednesday night, the Tony Award nominated actor, playwright and cabaret entertainer -- and New York native -- Charles Busch returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to present his new show featuring an eclectic mix of songs from '70s and '80s Broadway, film and pop.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 W. 54th St.$21-$148Come Thursday, join best-selling author T.J. English for a night of live Latin jazz featuring some of the area's top artists. Best known for his books detailing the criminal underground, English is hosting the concert in honor of his new book "The Corporation: An Epic Story of the Cuban American Underworld."Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.Zinc Bar, 82 W. Third St.FreeLast but not least, vocalist Emilie Surtees performs a musical tribute to Whitney Houston. Surtees will honor the late celebrity's music and essence with soulful renditions of her greatest hits.Sunday, March 3, 8 p.m.City Vineyard, 233 West St.Free