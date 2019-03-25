3 informative theater events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Life of Brian Murray
Head to Judson Memorial Church on Wednesday for this one-night-only performance of "Speak What We Feel." The show has been adapted from the novel written about the life of three-time Tony nominee Brian Murray, who was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2004.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 7:15-10 p.m.
Where: Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Cast of Broadway's "Ain't Too Proud"
Check out this live interview recording with the cast of the Broadway play "Ain't Too Proud." The play tells the story of famed Motown group The Temptations. The interview will include Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope and more from the show.
When: Friday, March 29, 1-1:30 p.m.
Where: Build Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and Jorell Javier
Learn about the new musical, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at another Build Studio interview on Friday. The cast will answer questions about its play which tells the tale of the Greek Gods and Percy Jackson.
When: Friday, March 29, 4:45-5:15 p.m.
Where: Build Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets