3 informative theater events in New York City this week

The Life of Brian Murray

The Cast of Broadway's "Ain't Too Proud"

Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and Jorell Javier

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty of ways to keep up with the theater scene in New York City this week, from the story of legendary performer Brian Murray to an interview with the cast of "Ain't Too Proud."---Head to Judson Memorial Church on Wednesday for this one-night-only performance of "Speak What We Feel." The show has been adapted from the novel written about the life of three-time Tony nominee Brian Murray, who was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2004.Wednesday, March 27, 7:15-10 p.m.Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square SouthFreeCheck out this live interview recording with the cast of the Broadway play "Ain't Too Proud." The play tells the story of famed Motown group The Temptations. The interview will include Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope and more from the show.Friday, March 29, 1-1:30 p.m.Build Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeLearn about the new musical, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at another Build Studio interview on Friday. The cast will answer questions about its play which tells the tale of the Greek Gods and Percy Jackson.Friday, March 29, 4:45-5:15 p.m.Build Studio, 692 BroadwayFree