3 jazz events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Jazz and Swing with The Harlem Swing Dance Society
The Harlem Swing Dance Society celebrates Black History Month by showcasing the Lindy Hop, a dance that originated in Harlem. There will be a Lindy Hop dance lesson followed by a social dance party set to Harlem jazz, soul, hip-hop and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, 18 Mount Morris Park W.
Price: Free
La Vie En Rose: An Elegant Blend of American Jazz, French Chanson & Pop
Singer-songwriter Violette showcases her jazz vocal talents at Club Bonafide. Her 2014 album "Falling Strong" emitted her jazz influences, along with pop, rock, R&B and other musical genres.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $20
Up to 65 percent off dueling pianos at Bar Nine
Enjoy an energetic night of piano versus piano as two highly skilled pianists from The Flying Ivories play audience requested-songs -- from jazz to pop to rock and beyond. Book a table for two or four for up to 65 percent discount, which includes one complimentary drink per person.
Where: Bar Nine, 807 9th Ave.
Price: $20-$35 (regularly $50-$100)
