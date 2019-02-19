3 jazz events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Jazz and Swing with The Harlem Swing Dance Society

La Vie En Rose: An Elegant Blend of American Jazz, French Chanson & Pop

Up to 65 percent off dueling pianos at Bar Nine

Looking to enjoy some jazz and blues? From a celebration of the Lindy Hop to dueling pianos, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for jazz enthusiasts and newbies alike.---The Harlem Swing Dance Society celebrates Black History Month by showcasing the Lindy Hop, a dance that originated in Harlem. There will be a Lindy Hop dance lesson followed by a social dance party set to Harlem jazz, soul, hip-hop and more.Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m.Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, 18 Mount Morris Park W.FreeSinger-songwriter Violette showcases her jazz vocal talents at Club Bonafide. Her 2014 album "Falling Strong" emitted her jazz influences, along with pop, rock, R&B and other musical genres.Sunday, Feb. 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$20Enjoy an energetic night of piano versus piano as two highly skilled pianists from The Flying Ivories play audience requested-songs -- from jazz to pop to rock and beyond. Book a table for two or four for up to 65 percent discount, which includes one complimentary drink per person.Bar Nine, 807 9th Ave.$20-$35 (regularly $50-$100)