3 mouthwatering culinary events in NYC this week

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a new culinary club to a wine tasting walking tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

A Gran Bollito Misto with YAYA





Join YAYA, a new and inclusive dinner club, to indulge in bollito misto, a classic Northern Italian stew originating from Piedmonte. The stew combines seven different cuts of beef poached in hen broth. It's then served with seven vegetables and seven sauces. Guests can also enjoy beer and wine for purchase.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Archestratus Books + Foods, 160 Huron St.
Price: $65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

African Pop-Up Festival





The African Pop-Up Festival celebrates Black History Month by spotlighting the tastes, styles and rhythmic sounds of Africa. Guests will celebrate African culture while enjoying food from more than a dozen restaurants and vendors, including Samosa NYC, Ponty Bistro, Queen of Sheba and more. There will also be demonstrations from established and up-and-coming chefs.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-8 p.m.
Where: Mist Harlem, 46 W. 116th St.
Price: $15-$100 for individual and group ticket packages
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 40 percent off tours with Pair Wine Events





Impress your friends with your newfound wine knowledge -- acquired during a tour with Pair Wine Events. Led by a sommelier, you'll blindly sample wines at venues in Hell's Kitchen and the Theater District.

Where: Pair Wine Events, 739 9th Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Price: $52-$181 for one to four winos
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
