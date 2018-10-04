3 musical events for $20 or less in New York City this week

Red Baraat

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three upcoming shows for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Red Baraat is a Brooklyn-based jazz-Bhangra band, led by dhol player Sunny Jain, that incorporates elements of funk, go-go and rock into a mix of horns, percussion, guitar and sousaphone. They will perform Thursday evening at (Le) Poisson Rouge.Thursday, October 4, 7-11 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$20Also Thursday night, EDM artists Delia Gonzalez and Eric Copeland will perform live at the National Sawdust. Backseat Mafia calls Gonzalez's music "blissed out synth heaven," while Copeland's new album wrung phrases like "blithe" and "unnervingly magical" from Pitchfork.Along with the music, concert-goers will get to view a custom-made accompanying film and visuals from Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson.Thursday, October 4, 8-11 p.m. (Doors at 7 p.m.)National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$20 (Advance GA); $25 (At the Door GA)And on Sunday afternoon, five-story Hell's Kitchen nightclub Freq will host a dance party in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day (Oct. 1). Live DJs will play dancehall and soca music, and party-goers will find an open bar from 3-4 p.m.Sunday, October 7, 2-10 p.m.FREQ, 637 W. 50th St.$10 (Discounted Tickets with Open Bar)