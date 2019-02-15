3 notable dramas worth checking out in New York City this week

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus has it that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Both McCarthy and Grant have received Oscar nominations for their work in the film.
You can catch it at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus has it that "Led by a breakout turn from Amandla Stenberg, the hard-hitting 'The Hate U Give' emphatically proves the YA genre has room for much more than magic and romance."
It's screening at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film has 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actress.
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (102 North End Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
