3 Oscar-nominated movies screening in White Plains this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on September 28. It's nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to his dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14.
A whopping ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses, back up a critical consensus that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux (19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.