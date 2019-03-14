Arts & Entertainment

3 popular films worth checking out in Newark this week

Image: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Newark.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World




As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has become a favorite since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"

Catch it on the big screen at CityPlex 12 Newark (360-394 Springfield Ave.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Happy Death Day 2U





Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.

With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch.

"Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," according to David Sims of The Atlantic, while Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa said, "It is instead that rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."

It's playing at CityPlex 12 Newark (360-394 Springfield Ave.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Alita: Battle Angel




When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.

With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch.

"It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while Tony Baker Comedy's Tony Baker said, "When the action would kick off you could really see the choreography. You could see the movements being executed, you could see what's being done ... Alita could really fight."

It's screening at CityPlex 12 Newark (360-394 Springfield Ave.) through Thursday, Mar14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewarkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Show More
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
'Jersey Shore' club owner: Town discriminates against minorities
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
More TOP STORIES News