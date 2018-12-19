3 seasonal and holiday events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Marshall Hype 8 - Comedy & Music Christmas Gala hosted by Majah Hype

Holiday Market: Eat & Shop

Holiday Glam Session

Trying to feel more festive?From a Christmas comedy show to a lesson in holiday makeup, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Marshall Hype 8 is a comedy show and Christmas music gala being put on by Marshall Gras Entertainment and The Best Show in Brooklyn. The event is being hosted by Majah Hype.Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.J Loft, 1055 E. 45th St.$50This is the first annual holiday market being put on by B Luxe Group, LLC. Enjoy snacks from vendors, a Santa meet-and-greet, karaoke, raffles, giveaways and more.Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-4 p.m.52 Gates Ave., BrooklynFreeThis is a complimentary glam session being put on by Brooklyn makeup artist Toniann. Toniann and several other makeup artists will give guests makeup tips and demonstrations. One guest will win a complimentary makeover.Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-4 p.m.495 Flatbush Ave., BrooklynFree