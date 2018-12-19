3 seasonal and holiday events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

From a Christmas comedy show to a lesson in holiday makeup, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Marshall Hype 8 - Comedy & Music Christmas Gala hosted by Majah Hype
Marshall Hype 8 is a comedy show and Christmas music gala being put on by Marshall Gras Entertainment and The Best Show in Brooklyn. The event is being hosted by Majah Hype.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: J Loft, 1055 E. 45th St.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday Market: Eat & Shop
This is the first annual holiday market being put on by B Luxe Group, LLC. Enjoy snacks from vendors, a Santa meet-and-greet, karaoke, raffles, giveaways and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-4 p.m.
Where: 52 Gates Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday Glam Session
This is a complimentary glam session being put on by Brooklyn makeup artist Toniann. Toniann and several other makeup artists will give guests makeup tips and demonstrations. One guest will win a complimentary makeover.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-4 p.m.
Where: 495 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets