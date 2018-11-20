3 things to do on the cheap in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Post Turkey Day Tour
This is a walking tour of Green-Wood, a landmark and green space in Brooklyn. The tour of the cemetery will also take guests into the Catacombs, which are normally not open to the public.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m.
Where: 500 25th St., Brooklyn
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
International Women in Jazz
This is an annual festival to honor female jazz musicians. The event, which is being put on by the nonprofit International Women in Jazz Inc., will feature single and group performances by women jazz musicians, as well as open mics.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jean-Michel Blais
Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist and composer. His music is described as post-classical piano combined with electronic sounds. He will be performing songs from his latest album, Dans ma main.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets