ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 things to do on the cheap in New York City this week

Green-Wood Cemetery. | Photo: Lourdes M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in New York City for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Post Turkey Day Tour





This is a walking tour of Green-Wood, a landmark and green space in Brooklyn. The tour of the cemetery will also take guests into the Catacombs, which are normally not open to the public.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m.
Where: 500 25th St., Brooklyn
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

International Women in Jazz





This is an annual festival to honor female jazz musicians. The event, which is being put on by the nonprofit International Women in Jazz Inc., will feature single and group performances by women jazz musicians, as well as open mics.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jean-Michel Blais





Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist and composer. His music is described as post-classical piano combined with electronic sounds. He will be performing songs from his latest album, Dans ma main.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Saks Fifth Avenue unveils dazzling holiday windows
Sandy Kenyon talks 'American Son' with Kerry Washington
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
The best theater events in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York
4-alarm fire tears through Bronx home, spreads to 2 others
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Trump submits written responses to special counsel
Show More
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
Florida man admits to sex with mini horse, police say
More News