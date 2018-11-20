3 things to do on the cheap in New York City this week

Post Turkey Day Tour

International Women in Jazz

Jean-Michel Blais

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in New York City for $20 or less.---This is a walking tour of Green-Wood, a landmark and green space in Brooklyn. The tour of the cemetery will also take guests into the Catacombs, which are normally not open to the public.Friday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m.500 25th St., Brooklyn$15This is an annual festival to honor female jazz musicians. The event, which is being put on by the nonprofit International Women in Jazz Inc., will feature single and group performances by women jazz musicians, as well as open mics.Sunday, Nov. 25, 3:30-5 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$10Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist and composer. His music is described as post-classical piano combined with electronic sounds. He will be performing songs from his latest album,Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$20