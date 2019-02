3 thrilling crime films to catch in New York City theaters right now

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BlacKkKlansman

A Simple Plan

In the mood for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of crime movies showing on the big screen in and around New York City.Read on for the highest rated crime films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in October of 2018.James Berardinelli of ReelViews noted , "(Melissa) McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."Get a piece of the action at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018.Slate's Lawrence Ware said , "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same."While Oliver Jones of the Observer called it "a kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."The Spike Lee film has garnered six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director.Get a piece of the action at Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (102 N. End Ave.), UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas 14 & RPX (35-30 38th St.), UA Sheepshead Bay Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (3907 Shore Parkway), and UA Staten Island Stadium 16 & RPX (2474 Forest Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 1998 release has a strong following."'A Simple Plan' is lean, elegant and emotionally complex -- a marvel of backwoods classicism," noted Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly.Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West) on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---