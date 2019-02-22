3 thrilling crime films to catch in New York City theaters right now

Read on for the highest rated crime films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in October of 2018.
James Berardinelli of ReelViews noted, "(Melissa) McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."
Get a piece of the action at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018.
Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same."
While Oliver Jones of the Observer called it "a kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."
The Spike Lee film has garnered six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director.
Get a piece of the action at Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (102 N. End Ave.), UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas 14 & RPX (35-30 38th St.), UA Sheepshead Bay Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (3907 Shore Parkway), and UA Staten Island Stadium 16 & RPX (2474 Forest Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
A Simple Plan
Captivated by the lure of sudden wealth, the quiet rural lives of two brothers erupt into conflicts of greed, paranoia and distrust when more than $4 million in cash is discovered at the remote site of a downed small airplane. Their simple plan to retain the money while avoiding detection opens a Pandora's box when the fear of getting caught triggers panicked behavior and leads to virulent consequences.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1998 release has a strong following.
"'A Simple Plan' is lean, elegant and emotionally complex -- a marvel of backwoods classicism," noted Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly.
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West) on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.