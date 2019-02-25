3 thrilling stage productions in New York City this week

'If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Muhfu**a'

'Avenue Q'

'Twelve Angry Women'

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, including contemporary retellings of a West African fable and a 1950s courtroom drama.---This contemporary retelling of a West African fable centers on Akim, one village's undisputed perfect beauty, and the jealous classmates who refuse to let her be the story's leading lady. Expect plenty of live music and dancing as frenemies battle for rank "in a culture built on ideals forever out of reach."Saturday, March 2-Sunday, March 3; various timesPlaywrights Horizons Mainstage, 416 W. 42nd St.$35-$45"Avenue Q" is a Tony Award-winning adult musical told with puppets. The show's main character, Princeton, relocates to Avenue Q after college and meets his next-door neighbor Kate. She, along with a cast of lovable characters, help Princeton discover his purpose in life.Friday, March 1-Sunday, March 3; various timesNew World Stages - Stage 3, 340 W. 50th St.$45This adaptation of the 1954 original play "Twelve Angry Men" focuses on the murder trial of a 19-year-old and the jury of 12 men and women who must decide whether he's guilty. What originally appears to be an open-and-shut case quickly takes a turn toward the dramatic as each juror faces his or her own biases and ideas of justice.Friday, March 1-Saturday, March 2; various timesProducers' Club, 358 W. 44th St.$20