3 ways to enjoy your week in New York City | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Data Science in 30 Minutes: Uber's Chief Scientist Explores Frontiers of Machine Learning and AI
Learn all about data science from Uber's Chief Scientist Zoubin Ghahramani. Ghahramani will discuss the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, programming and ongoing research. He will discuss how this relates to ride-sharing app Uber.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Admission: Free
Pizza Zoo
Pizza Zoo is a pizza party for adults. Enjoy alcoholic beverages as well as a bottomless amount of pizza. The bash is Christmas themed, and costumes are welcome.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.
Where: PlayStation Theater, 1515 Broadway
Admission: $35
Strictly the Best: A 90s Bloodc!@t Bashment with Free Drinks
Your first drink is complimentary at this album release party. Celebrate Bobby Konder's latest album, Massive B. Enjoy Bobby Konder music, dancing, drinks for-purchase and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.
Where: The Salon, 621 W. 46th St.
Admission: Free (Ladies No Cover before 12a); $10 (Men with RSVP before midnight.) More ticket options available.
