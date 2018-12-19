3 ways to enjoy your week in New York City | Hoodline

Data Science in 30 Minutes: Uber's Chief Scientist Explores Frontiers of Machine Learning and AI

Pizza Zoo

Strictly the Best: A 90s Bloodc!@t Bashment with Free Drinks

Looking for something to do this week? From an artificial intelligence discussion to Pizza Zoo, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---Learn all about data science from Uber's Chief Scientist Zoubin Ghahramani. Ghahramani will discuss the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, programming and ongoing research. He will discuss how this relates to ride-sharing app Uber.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.OnlineFreePizza Zoo is a pizza party for adults. Enjoy alcoholic beverages as well as a bottomless amount of pizza. The bash is Christmas themed, and costumes are welcome.Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.PlayStation Theater, 1515 Broadway$35Your first drink is complimentary at this album release party. Celebrate Bobby Konder's latest album,Enjoy Bobby Konder music, dancing, drinks for-purchase and more.Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.The Salon, 621 W. 46th St.Free (Ladies No Cover before 12a); $10 (Men with RSVP before midnight.) More ticket options available.