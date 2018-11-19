3 ways to make the most of your week in New York City

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Secret Lives of Coffee and Tea, presented by Masters of Social Gastronomy
This event will be led by "social gastronomist" Sarah Lohman, who will detail her culinary history and answer any drink-related questions one might have. Lohman will explain the science behind drinks like coffee and tea. And there will be a tea leaves reading for audience members.
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10 (General Admission); $12 (Door)
Dirty Projectors at Elsewhere (Hall)
Dirty Projectors is stopping in New York on their tour through Oakland, Los Angeles and Chicago. See them perform songs from their album Lamp Lit Prose, which can also be found on Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming devices.
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Hall), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $35 (General Admission)
Brooklyn's Guyana
Listen to three Guyanese-American women discuss their careers and literary voices. Author Natalie Hopkinson, author Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont and playwright Ingrid Griffith will talk about the influence of Guyanese women in America and Brooklyn, which has one of the largest Caribbean diasporas in the world.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Admission: $5
