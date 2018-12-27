ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 worthwhile events to enjoy in New York City, for $20 or less

Photo: Braden Collum/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

---

Marine Corps Holiday Classic





See the country's top high school track and field stars compete in an indoor track and field facility. The event is in its 19th year.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: 216 Fort Washington Ave.
Admission: $20 (Reserved Row 3 & 4); $30 (Reserved Row 1 & 2)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Pom-Poms





Pop Gun presents musical performances by headliners The Pom-Poms, along with Maxo and Leon Chang. The Pom-Poms are a rave-pop duo, made up of Kitty and Sam Ray.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 6- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Museum of Interesting Things Windup Circus Secret Speakeasy





The Museum of Interesting Things is holding a Windup Circus Speakeasy. Watch 16mm short films, listen to original vinyl records and get your drink on. Circus stunts will also be performed.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy, 177 Prince St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
