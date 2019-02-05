4 can't-miss comedy shows in NYC this week

Colin Quinn at Minetta Lane Theatre

'Women of A Certain Age' at Kraine Theater

Stand-up at EastVille Comedy Club

'Gaylarious: The LGBT Stand-Up Comedy Show' at Broadway Comedy Club

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a politically charged appearance by Colin Quinn to a stand-up showcase featuring LGBT and LGBT-friendly comics.---Colin Quinn -- a former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor -- gets political in his latest solo stage show "Red State, Blue State." Quinn shines a satirical spotlight on both political parties, so don't expect either side to escape unscathed.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.Minetta Lane Theatre, 18 Minetta Lane$30-$49Hear all about the laughs and groans that accompany being a woman in comedy in this show created by veteran comedian Carole Montgomery. The showcase features a range of female comics unafraid to tell it like it is.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St.$12Catch Janeane Garofalo -- "Wet Hot American Summer," "The Larry Sanders Show," "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" -- and Jordan Carlos -- "The Colbert Report," "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" -- on stage this Thursday at EastVille, a retro comedy club in Boerum Hill.Thursday, Feb. 7, 10 p.m.EastVille Comedy Club, 487 Atlantic Ave.Free"Gaylarious: The LGBT Stand-Up Comedy Show" brings LGBT and LGBT-friendly comedians to the stage. The night's featured comedians include Victor Barroco,Alex English, Keira McGill andDrew Tessier.Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$14