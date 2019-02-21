4 classic movies showing on the big screen in Yonkers this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
All About My Mother
A single mother in Madrid sees her only son die on his birthday as he runs to seek an actress' autograph. Beside herself with grief, she returns to Barcelona to tell the boy's father about the death of the son he never knew he had.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1999 release boasts plenty of accolades. Newsweek's David Ansen said, "This is humanism in drag: Almodovar's passionate redefinition of family values."
2001: A Space Odyssey
Humanity finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface and sets off to find its origins with the help of HAL 9000, the world's most advanced super computer.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this mid-century classic comes highly recommended.
"The film is a journey through outer space, but it is also a journey through cinematic space. It conjures the future by making you sit through its vision of the future, spending time just being in it," noted Bilge Ebiri of the Village Voice.
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
A senator, who became famous for killing a notorious outlaw, returns for the funeral of an old friend and tells the truth about his deed.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '60's-era classic is not to be missed. The New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "There's much to say about it; the simplest is that it's both the most romantic of Westerns and the greatest American political movie," and the Chicago Sun-Times' Roger Ebert added, "There is a purity to the John Ford style. His composition is classical."
Valley Girl
Julie, a girl from the valley, meets Randy, a punk from the city. They are from different worlds and find love. Somehow they need to stay together in spite of her trendy, shallow friends.
With a Tomatometer Score of 82 percent and an Audience Score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980's classic is a good bet.
Variety said, "For a change, there aren't any cartoon problem adults on hand as there often are in these pictures," while Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times noted, "This movie is a little treasure, a funny, sexy, appealing story of a Valley Girl's heartbreaking decision: Should she stick with her boring jock boyfriend, or take a chance on a punk from Hollywood?"
