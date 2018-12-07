ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 comedy events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from classic acts and fresh faces to a free improv class.
EastVille Comedy Club





Enjoy a night of laughs with Janeane Garofalo, Judah Friedlander, Damien Lemon and Alingon Mitra. The retro venue seats up to 125, and features well-known comedians and fresh faces alike. Get your tickets on Goldstar for free before they're gone.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: EastVille Comedy Club, 487 Atlantic Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Grisly Pear Comedy Club




Share a night of comedy with funny people from the likes of MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, truTV and more. Tickets for this Saturday's show are currently half-priced, and drinks and pub grub will be available for purchase as well.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Grisly Pear, 107 MacDougal St.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Improv 4 Kids' at Broadway Comedy Club





No two shows are alike, as the improvisation group Eight is Never Enough perform original songs and skits based on audience feedback. Throughout this family-friendly improv show, volunteers from the audience are encouraged to play along.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $4-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Sunday Night Improv' at Stand Up New York Comedy Club





Lastly, drop in to Stand Up New York Comedy Club for an hour of improvised skits, playlets and games -- including songs, from mini operas to rap, written on the spot using audience suggestions. For even more fun, pop in at 4:30 p.m. to join a free improv class before the show.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Stand Up New York Comedy Club, 236 W. 78th St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
