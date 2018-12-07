4 comedy events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

EastVille Comedy Club

Grisly Pear Comedy Club

'Improv 4 Kids' at Broadway Comedy Club

'Sunday Night Improv' at Stand Up New York Comedy Club

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from classic acts and fresh faces to a free improv class.---Enjoy a night of laughs with Janeane Garofalo, Judah Friedlander, Damien Lemon and Alingon Mitra. The retro venue seats up to 125, and features well-known comedians and fresh faces alike. Get your tickets on Goldstar for free before they're gone.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.EastVille Comedy Club, 487 Atlantic Ave.$10Share a night of comedy with funny people from the likes of MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, truTV and more. Tickets for this Saturday's show are currently half-priced, and drinks and pub grub will be available for purchase as well.Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.The Grisly Pear, 107 MacDougal St.$12.50No two shows are alike, as the improvisation group Eight is Never Enough perform original songs and skits based on audience feedback. Throughout this family-friendly improv show, volunteers from the audience are encouraged to play along.Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$4-$25Lastly, drop in to Stand Up New York Comedy Club for an hour of improvised skits, playlets and games -- including songs, from mini operas to rap, written on the spot using audience suggestions. For even more fun, pop in at 4:30 p.m. to join a free improv class before the show.Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.Stand Up New York Comedy Club, 236 W. 78th St.$5