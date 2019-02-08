ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 documentaries to catch in New York City theaters right now

By Hoodline
Want to learn something new? Check out this week's lineup of documentaries showing on the big screen in and around New York City.

Here are the best documentary films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?



Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children, and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?

Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on June 29. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."

Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W) on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Free Solo



Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.

Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28. The site's critical consensus: "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."

It's playing at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13; and AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Three Identical Strangers



New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they're identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives -- and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.

With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Three Identical Strangers" has been a must-watch since its release on June 29. The site's critical consensus has it that "Surreal and surprising, 'Three Identical Strangers' effectively questions the nature of reality and identity."

Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W) on Sunday, Feb. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

RBG



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, now 84 and still inspired by the lawyers who defended free speech during the Red Scare, refuses to relinquish her passionate duty, steadily fighting for equal rights for all citizens under the law. Through intimate interviews and unprecedented access to Ginsburg's life outside the court, RBG tells the electric story of Ginsburg's consuming love affairs with both the Constitution and her beloved husband Marty -- and of a life's work that led her to become an icon of justice in the highest court in the land.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "RBG" has become a favorite since its release on May 25. The site's critical consensus states, "'RBG' might be preaching to the choir of viewers who admire Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, but it does so effectively."

Watch it at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
