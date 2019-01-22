4 events to check out in New York City this week

Ricardo Romaneiro & Liquid Light Lab present Liquidverse

From a psychedelic light show to a comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---This psychedelic audiovisual performance features colored oils and overhead projectors with digital imaging. Liquidverse imagines the sounds made by planets and stars and puts it to colorful images.Friday, January 25, 7-9 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$25 (Advance GA); $30 (At the Door GA)Check out this comedy show and dance party at the Secret Loft. Hosted by Comedy Central's Petey DeAbreu, performers include Dewayne Perkins (Comedy Central), Aminah Imani (DC Comedy Festival), Tyler Richardson (MTV), Martin Urbano (Katie Compa (Golden Spiral Comedy Show) and more. Free pizza will be provided.Friday, January 25, 8:30-11:59 p.m.Secret Loft, 14th Street and Sixth Avenue$8 (General Admission - Group 2); $10 (General Admission - Group 3). More ticket options available.Join the King's College community and help clean up ministries across the city. Scrub floors, organize work spaces, help the homeless and more. The featured ministries are The Bowery Mission, Father's Heart Ministries, New York Rescue Mission, NYGM and Carter Burden Network.Saturday, January 26, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Father's Heart Ministries, The Bowery Mission, New York Rescue Mission, New York Gospel Ministries, and Carter Burden NetworkFreeEnjoy this lecture from philosophy professors explaining how to deal with failure and learn how to succeed. Happy hour drinks will also be provided. Seats are first-come, first-served.Saturday, January 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15 (General Admission); $20 (Door)