4 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Nordic Oscar Contenders - Woman at War
Come see Woman at War, an Icelandic film competing for the Oscar nomination for the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film. Woman at War tells the tale of a 50-year-old woman who becomes an environmental activist and continues to clash against the Icelandic government. The film is in Icelandic but features English subtitles.
When: Wednesday, January 9, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave.
Admission: $10 (ASF Member); $14 (General admission).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jamie Oliver Book Signing at Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle
Enjoy this book signing by one of the bestselling cookbook authors and chef, Jamie Oliver. His new book features 130 new recipes using only five ingredients to make a variety of dishes like salads, pasta, fish and more. Tickets include a copy of the book.
When: Thursday, January 10, 12-1 p.m.
Where: Williams Sonoma, 10 Columbus Circle, #114
Admission: $38.11
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
If you're a singer-songwriter, come play your songs at this open mic at Secret Loft. Each artist is allowed to play one song. There is a piano at the venue, but you'll need to bring your own guitar.
When: Thursday, January 10, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Secret Loft, 14th Street and Sixth Avenue
Admission: $5 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lady Moon & The Eclipse: Eclipse Season Concert
Come see Brooklyn-based R&B artist Lady Moon & The Eclipse at National Sawdust. This music collective crosses genres ranging from pop and R&B to afrobeat.
When: Friday, January 11, 8-11 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets