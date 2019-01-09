4 events worth checking out in New York City this week

Nordic Oscar Contenders - Woman at War

Looking for something to do this week? From a foreign film screening to an open mic, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Come seean Icelandic film competing for the Oscar nomination for the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film.tells the tale of a 50-year-old woman who becomes an environmental activist and continues to clash against the Icelandic government. The film is in Icelandic but features English subtitles.Wednesday, January 9, 7-9 p.m.Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave.$10 (ASF Member); $14 (General admission).Enjoy this book signing by one of the bestselling cookbook authors and chef, Jamie Oliver. His new book features 130 new recipes using only five ingredients to make a variety of dishes like salads, pasta, fish and more. Tickets include a copy of the book.Thursday, January 10, 12-1 p.m.Williams Sonoma, 10 Columbus Circle, #114$38.11If you're a singer-songwriter, come play your songs at this open mic at Secret Loft. Each artist is allowed to play one song. There is a piano at the venue, but you'll need to bring your own guitar.Thursday, January 10, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Secret Loft, 14th Street and Sixth Avenue$5 (General Admission)Come see Brooklyn-based R&B artist Lady Moon & The Eclipse at National Sawdust. This music collective crosses genres ranging from pop and R&B to afrobeat.Friday, January 11, 8-11 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$20