4 fun and informative charity events in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From a chance to mingle with and learn how to get involved in local environmental issues to supporting a local toy drive, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hostelling International NYC Environmental Happy Hour





Tonight: Learn how to get involved in local environmental issues at the Hosteling International New York City Hostel. The brief presentation, over drinks, will feature Jennie Romer -- a national bag policy expert and founder of plasticbaglaws.org -- along with five other presenters. Attendees will have time to grab a free beer and discuss environmental issues with experts and activists as well.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Hosteling International New York City Hostel, 891 Amsterdam Ave.
Price: Free

Engineers Without Borders: General Body Meeting




The Engineers Without Borders New York Professional Chapter is holding its general body meeting this Wednesday at the SideBAR. Attendees will have the chance to mingle with the chapter's project and committee leaders to learn what is in store for 2019 and how to get involved.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m.
Where: SideBAR, 118 E. 15th St.
Price: Free

Creating Climate Communities Through Chaos Salon





Come Thursday, join the the Human Impacts Institute and the German Consulate General New York for a live performance exploring how the organizations are tackling climate change. The one-night only event will also feature a conversation with five panelists, including a vice president at Rockefeller Capital Management, reporters from Politico and The New York Times, and a representative from the youth-led coalition Zero Hour.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Human Impacts Institute Hub at the Williamsburgh Public Library, 240 Division Ave., Floor 2
Price: Free

Holiday Toy Drive





Last but certainly not least, Eta Nu Sigma fraternity and the Epsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are teaming to collect toys for children in need this holiday season. Donations of unwrapped toys will be collected this Friday evening at Sweet Brooklyn Bar.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Sweet Brooklyn Bar, 608 Nostrand Ave.
Price: Free

