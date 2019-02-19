ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 hot stage productions in New York City this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from a Broadway debut to an off-off Broadway production.

Choir Boy





First, Middle Collegiate Church is offering a limited number of discounted tickets to see the Broadway play "Choir Boy" at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. The latest from playwright and Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight") explores the issues of identity and maturity while following a talented student who strives to become the leader of the legendary choir at a historically black prep school -- while singing his own key.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Samuel J Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St.
Price: $69
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Drunk Shakespeare





Next, save up to 50 percent on tickets to passes to join a "drinking club with a Shakespeare problem." One of the actors will be drinking but nevertheless lead the rest of the cast through some Shakespeare or other. You're invited to imbibe, too, with cocktails from the bar at The Lounge at 777 Theatre.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20-Sunday, Feb. 24; various times
Where: The Lounge at 777 Theatre, 777 Eighth Ave., Floor 2
Price: $29-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

King Kong





Alternatively, score discounted tickets to see the great "King Kong" on Broadway. The 20-foot-tall puppet is undoubtedly the star of the show at Broadway Theater, but don't forget the story of the young New York actress who befriends him and the unscrupulous promoter who uses him for profit.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20-Sunday, Feb. 24; various times
Where: Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway
Price: $49-$109 (regularly $59-$169)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Golden Girls LIVE: Terms of Estrangement





Finally, there's a brand new episode of Golden Girls LIVE!, the original musical drag show paying homage to the beloved '80s sitcom. In "Terms of Estrangement," the mother-daughter duo Dorothy and Sophia struggle to find some alone time away from their roommates, Rose and Blanche.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20-Sunday, Feb. 24; various times
Where: Producers' Club, 358 W. 44th St.
Price: $20-$55 (regularly $55-$75)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
