4 notable films worth checking out in New York City this week

On the hunt for date night ideas? Read on for this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around New York City.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The World Before Your Feet



For over six years, Matt Green, 37, has been walking every street in New York City -- a total of more than 8,000 miles. "The World Before Your Feet" tells the story of one man's unusual quest and the journey of discovery, humanity and wonder that ensues.

Boasting a 100 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The World Before Your Feet" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Nov. 21.

Get a piece of the action at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Free Solo



Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free-solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock-climbing history.

Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."

Catch it on the big screen at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?



When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.

Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19. Per the site's critical consensus, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."

You can catch it at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Friday, Jan. 4 and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

You can catch it at AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 (2210 Bartow Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (247 W. 42nd St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 2; Concourse Plaza Multiplex (214 E. 161st St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; and College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
