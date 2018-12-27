4 notable films worth checking out in Yonkers this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 2; and Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 2; and Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Apartment
Bud Baxter is a minor clerk in a huge New York insurance company, until he discovers a quick way to climb the corporate ladder. He lends out his apartment to the executives as a place to take their mistresses. Although he often has to deal with the aftermath of their visits, one night he's left with a major problem to solve.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1960s classic has become a favorite. The site's critical consensus has it that "Director Billy Wilder's customary cynicism is leavened here by tender humor, romance and genuine pathos."
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 25, with a consensus that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.