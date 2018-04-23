5 fresh events to help you enjoy springtime in Brooklyn this week

Our friends at Eventbrite have tipped us off on some of the most exciting, and diverse, events coming up around Brooklyn. From cooking competitions to the annual Festival of Colors, there's plenty of fun to be had without leaving the borough.
Flex your creativity
Photo: Maria Badasian/Unsplash
Pop-locking dancers and their loyal fans won't want to miss Flexing King this Tuesday evening at Bklyn Commons Bushwick. The event, hosted by Bingewave, will include a screening of the 2013 documentary 'Flex is Kings,' followed by a flexing competition judged by the crowd.
The date: Tuesday 4/24, 7-10 p.m.
The location: Bklyn Commons Bushwick, 7 Marcus Garvey Blvd.
The price: $16 general admission, $25 with food
Buy tickets
Crown NYC's New Brisket King
Photo: Rebecca A./Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse, Yelp
Surmount hump day blues by taste-testing the efforts of some of NYC's best BBQ brisket chefs. The Brisket King of NYC competition is back for its seventh run, and, fittingly, this year's search is being held in Kings County.
More than 20 top chefs are expected to compete for the prize, including the 2017 winner, Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse. You'll also find plenty of beer, cider and locally distilled spirits to help you wash down all the slow-cooked goodness you can manage.
The date: Wednesday 4/25, 6-9:30 p.m.
The location: 110 Kent Ave.
The price: $85 general admission until Tuesday, April 24; $100 at the door
Buy tickets
Chow down with local firefighters
Photo: Paul Martinka/Friends of Firefighters
Head down to The Invisible Dog this Friday night for a raucous chili cook-off in support of wellness programs for the local firefighting community. The fundraiser will feature chili dishes from the five borough's firehouses, live music by Staten Island rock trio Radio Flyerz and the opportunity to bid on striking photographs of NYC firefighters in action.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the physical, mental and wellness needs of NYC's firefighters and their families.
The date: Friday 4/27, 7-10 p.m.
The location: The Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St.
The price: $25 online, $30 at the door
Buy tickets
Foster your child's culinary chops
Photo: Sprouts Cooking Club
This Saturday, Sprouts Cooking Club will teach children ages 7 to 12 the art of Caribbean cuisine. Working hands-on alongside the chef of Brooklyn's Fusion East, students will learn how to combine sweet and savory flavors of the Caribbean to create the restaurant's most popular dishes.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The location: Fusion East, 1179 Elton St.
The price: $75, although families can apply for scholarships
Buy tickets
Celebrate spring
Photo: Eventbrite
Spring is in full swing, and that means it's time to celebrate--Holi style. The Festival of Colors, based on the traditional Indian and Nepali spring festival, returns to Brooklyn this Saturday afternoon. Wear white, get doused in colorful powders and dance the afternoon away with friends and family, old and new.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 1-7:30 p.m.
The location: 485 Johnson Ave.
The price: $30 general admission late-bird tickets are still available, or $35 includes one entry in the raffle for a chance to stand on stage and spray a powder cannon at the crowd
Buy tickets