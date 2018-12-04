5 fun family-friendly activities in New York City this week

From a locally inspired staging The Nutcracker to a multi-day Chanukah festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'The Yorkville Nutcracker'
For the 23rd year in a row, Dances Patrelle presents "The Yorkville Nutcracker." The story takes visitors through old New York's landmarks, including a holiday party at Gracie Mansion, dancing at the Crystal Palace in the New York Botanical Garden and skating in Central Park.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Ave.
Price: $45-$65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Statue and Skyline Sightseeing Cruise
Spend "the most wonderful time of the year" touring local landmarks -- including Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and Governors Island -- from aboard the Yacht Manhattan. For nearly 50 percent off the going rate, you and the family will also pass under the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, while enjoying one complimentary beverage each and more refreshments from the cash bar. Kids are more than welcome to join this family friendly cruise
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers
Price: $27.60 (regularly $46)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Blue Man Group New York
This week, catch the world-famous Blue Man Group in the flesh at Astor Place Theatre. The all-ages experience combines music, comedy, multimedia theatrics and audience interaction. Tickets are now on offer for up to 33 percent off.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.
Where: Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St.
Price: $39-$58.50 (regularly $89)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'That Physics Show'
Professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings scientific magic to the off-Broadway stage -- and you can enjoy his antics this weekend for nearly the half original price. Maiullo, a physics demonstrator at Rutgers University for more than 20 years, is a regular on The Weather Channel. His performance features segments on motion, momentum, sound waves, vibrations and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, noon and 3 p.m.
Where: The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th St.
Price: $32 (regularly $60)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chanukah Family Festival
Last but not least, join the Chanukah Family Festival at the Jewish Children's Museum. Running now through Monday, Dec. 10, the festival features a donut bar, and lets attendees sculpt their own clay dreidel or design stained glass Chanukah art. Also expect interactive workshops and a game show each afternoon
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4-Thursday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 9-Monday, Dec. 10; noon-3:30 p.m. weekdays and noon-4p.m. weekends
Where: Jewish Children's Museum, 792 Eastern Parkway
Price: $13
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets