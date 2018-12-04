5 fun family-friendly activities in New York City this week

'The Yorkville Nutcracker'

Statue and Skyline Sightseeing Cruise

Blue Man Group New York

'That Physics Show'

Chanukah Family Festival

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a locally inspired staging The Nutcracker to a multi-day Chanukah festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---For the 23rd year in a row, Dances Patrelle presents "The Yorkville Nutcracker." The story takes visitors through old New York's landmarks, including a holiday party at Gracie Mansion, dancing at the Crystal Palace in the New York Botanical Garden and skating in Central Park.Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Ave.$45-$65Spend "the most wonderful time of the year" touring local landmarks -- including Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and Governors Island -- from aboard the Yacht Manhattan. For nearly 50 percent off the going rate, you and the family will also pass under the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, while enjoying one complimentary beverage each and more refreshments from the cash bar. Kids are more than welcome to join this family friendly cruiseThursday, Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m.Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers$27.60 (regularly $46)This week, catch the world-famous Blue Man Group in the flesh at Astor Place Theatre. The all-ages experience combines music, comedy, multimedia theatrics and audience interaction. Tickets are now on offer for up to 33 percent off.Wednesday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St.$39-$58.50 (regularly $89)Professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings scientific magic to the off-Broadway stage -- and you can enjoy his antics this weekend for nearly the half original price. Maiullo, a physics demonstrator at Rutgers University for more than 20 years, is a regular on The Weather Channel. His performance features segments on motion, momentum, sound waves, vibrations and more.Sunday, Dec. 9, noon and 3 p.m.The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th St.$32 (regularly $60)Last but not least, join the Chanukah Family Festival at the Jewish Children's Museum. Running now through Monday, Dec. 10, the festival features a donut bar, and lets attendees sculpt their own clay dreidel or design stained glass Chanukah art. Also expect interactive workshops and a game show each afternoonTuesday, Dec. 4-Thursday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 9-Monday, Dec. 10; noon-3:30 p.m. weekdays and noon-4p.m. weekendsJewish Children's Museum, 792 Eastern Parkway$13