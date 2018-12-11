ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 fun music events in New York City this week

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From Middle Eastern rhythms to Spanish guitar, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
CEG & Nolafunk presents Brass Against with Kaptive





Tonight, enjoy an 18-and-over show at Le Poisson Rouge, featuring Brass Against with Kaptive. Brass Against bills itself as a brass band that provides "exceptional music with a political edge."

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dhafer Youssef





Start your weekend off with another 18-and-over show featuring Dhafer Youssef. The Tunisian-born composer is a master of the oud, an Arabic string instrument. The musician "steeps his compositions in the modes and rhythms of the Middle East," according to Mike Hobart on ft.com.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Christmas Spectacular' with The Gregory Brothers and Melanie Penn





Come Sunday, enjoy "A Christmas Spectacular," which the event's promoter dubs, "The coziest, heart-warmingest night of the year!" The show has been performed in New York for 12 years and this year marks the release of the album "Sleigh Ride/Fireside."

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The music of the Gipsy Kings with Los Cintron



Photo: Club Bonafide/Yelp

Saturday, enjoy Los Cintron as they cover the music of the Gipsy Kings at Club Bonafide. "Their guitars, vocals and melodies, set to enchanting rhythms, evoke the traditional sounds of Andalusia and their beloved Spain," according to band's website.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

French jazz singer Chloe





Finally, New-York based jazz singer Chloe Perrier will perform at Club Bonafide on Sunday evening. In this show you'll hear jazz standards, bossa nova hits, French songs and even some of her originals.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
