5 fun music events in New York City this week

From Middle Eastern rhythms to Spanish guitar, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
CEG & Nolafunk presents Brass Against with Kaptive
Tonight, enjoy an 18-and-over show at Le Poisson Rouge, featuring Brass Against with Kaptive. Brass Against bills itself as a brass band that provides "exceptional music with a political edge."
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20
Dhafer Youssef
Start your weekend off with another 18-and-over show featuring Dhafer Youssef. The Tunisian-born composer is a master of the oud, an Arabic string instrument. The musician "steeps his compositions in the modes and rhythms of the Middle East," according to Mike Hobart on ft.com.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $30
'A Christmas Spectacular' with The Gregory Brothers and Melanie Penn
Come Sunday, enjoy "A Christmas Spectacular," which the event's promoter dubs, "The coziest, heart-warmingest night of the year!" The show has been performed in New York for 12 years and this year marks the release of the album "Sleigh Ride/Fireside."
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $15
The music of the Gipsy Kings with Los Cintron
Photo: Club Bonafide/Yelp
Saturday, enjoy Los Cintron as they cover the music of the Gipsy Kings at Club Bonafide. "Their guitars, vocals and melodies, set to enchanting rhythms, evoke the traditional sounds of Andalusia and their beloved Spain," according to band's website.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $10
French jazz singer Chloe
Finally, New-York based jazz singer Chloe Perrier will perform at Club Bonafide on Sunday evening. In this show you'll hear jazz standards, bossa nova hits, French songs and even some of her originals.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $10
