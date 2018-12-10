5 great theater events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-drierven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Party
Tonight, enjoy a reading of "A Christmas Carol,"caroling and cocktails (for purchase). A photo booth will be available to help make memories last from this festive event.
When: Monday, Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Where: O'Lunney's Times Square Pub, 145 W. 45th St.
Price: Free
Theater of War at Fordham University
Each interactive performance of "Sophocles' Ajax," about a warrior's suicide, will be followed by a discussion among the audience and a panel. "This groundbreaking project is designed to promote understanding, compassion and positive action," according to the promoter.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Walsh Library, second floor of Duane Hall, Rose Hill Campus, Fordham University 441 East Fordham Road
Price: Free
Gavin Lee
Actor Gavin Lee will discuss his role in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," showing at Madison Square Garden through Dec. 30. Lee recently earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Squidward in "SpongeBob SquarePants."
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 4-4:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
'Will I Ever Get Married?'
Four college friends deal with life, work and relationships with their significant others, while wondering if they will ever be marriage material. The promoter promises you will laugh, cry and enjoy this "dramady."
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Oberia Dempsey Theatre, 127 W. 127th St.
Price: $25
'The Prom'
Controversy ensues in a small Indiana town when Emma wants to bring a girl to the prom. Two-time Tony-nominee Christopher Sieber heads up the musical comedy with a cast of 27.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.
Price: $79-$99
