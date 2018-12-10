ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 great theater events in New York City this week

Photo: Peter Lewicki/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from a reading of a classic Christmas tale to a musical comedy about prom.

---

A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Party





Tonight, enjoy a reading of "A Christmas Carol,"caroling and cocktails (for purchase). A photo booth will be available to help make memories last from this festive event.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Where: O'Lunney's Times Square Pub, 145 W. 45th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Theater of War at Fordham University





Each interactive performance of "Sophocles' Ajax," about a warrior's suicide, will be followed by a discussion among the audience and a panel. "This groundbreaking project is designed to promote understanding, compassion and positive action," according to the promoter.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Walsh Library, second floor of Duane Hall, Rose Hill Campus, Fordham University 441 East Fordham Road
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Gavin Lee





Actor Gavin Lee will discuss his role in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," showing at Madison Square Garden through Dec. 30. Lee recently earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Squidward in "SpongeBob SquarePants."

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 4-4:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Will I Ever Get Married?'





Four college friends deal with life, work and relationships with their significant others, while wondering if they will ever be marriage material. The promoter promises you will laugh, cry and enjoy this "dramady."
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Oberia Dempsey Theatre, 127 W. 127th St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Prom'





Controversy ensues in a small Indiana town when Emma wants to bring a girl to the prom. Two-time Tony-nominee Christopher Sieber heads up the musical comedy with a cast of 27.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.
Price: $79-$99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
