5 notable films worth checking out in New York City this week

Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," and Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas 14 & RPX (35-30 38th St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28; Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas (15902 Jamaica Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and UA Staten Island Stadium 16 & RPX (2474 Forest Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Citizen Kane
Newspaper magnate, Charles Foster Kane, is taken from his mother as a boy and made the ward of a rich industrialist. As a result, every well-meaning, tyrannical or self-destructive move he makes for the rest of his life appears in some way to be a reaction to that deeply wounding event.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this classic has been a favorite of critics.
"It is a triumph of the film, and proof of its solid value and of the sense of its director and all concerned, that a human touch is not lost. Sympathy for the preposterous Mr. Kane survives. Indeed, there is something about him which seems admirable," according to John C. Mosher of the New Yorker.
You can catch it at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) only on Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in October of 2018.
"The moment that will be McCarthy's Oscar clip (there's no doubt she'll get a nomination) comes when she stands before a judge and manages to be both contrite and yet triumphant," presciently noted M. Faust of the Public (Buffalo). McCarthy did, indeed, earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."
You can catch it at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release in September of 2018. The Christian Science Monitor's Peter Rainer said, "Impressive ... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?"
The film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in October of 2018.
The Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper said, "Tillman has an excellent touch for the quietly impactful scenes with Starr and her family, as well as the news footage-style depictions of marches and protests that go sideways."
Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader added, "The filmmakers understand their characters so thoroughly that the insights seem to grow organically from their experiences. This is American studio filmmaking at its finest."
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West) through Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
