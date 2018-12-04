ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 theatrical productions worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from productions and workshops tackling contemporary social issues to a holiday parody of "The Golden Girls."

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Performance as Tool for Social Justice: A Workshop and Conversation





First up, the Brooklyn Historical Society is hosting the participatory workshop "Performance as Tool for Social Justice" this Wednesday evening.

The program will be led by Bryan Doerries -- who uses performance of classical literature to confront and heal trauma -- and Shaun Leonardo -- who similarly practices participatory performance to examine vulnerability, power and loss. Together, the two will take attendees through demonstration, discussion and audience participation to confront current social issues.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Colony Collapse' at Minor Latham Playhouse





Next, head over to the Minor Latham Playhouse at Barnard College for a performance of "Colony Collapse" by Stefanie Zadravec.

Combining elements of Greek tragedies and American classic dramas, the productions centers on a couple trying to recover from meth addiction and take over daily operations of an orchard in rural Oregon. With narration by ghost of a missing 15 year-old girl, and a chorus of voices of parents of lost and missing children, the story examines "the cost one family is willing to pay for a second chance at living."
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Minor Latham Playhouse, 118 Milbank Hall, 3009 Broadway
Price: $5.23-$10.45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Story Pirates Flagship Show' at the UCB Theatre





Catch "The Story Pirates Flagship Show" this Sunday at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. The stage show features a cast of NYC comedians and musicians performing stories written entirely by children. And as a bonus, audience members get free cookies.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 12-1 p.m.
Where: Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 555 W. 42nd St.
Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Hello Girls' at 59E59 Theaters




"The Hello Girls" musical -- coming to 59E59 Theaters this Wednesday through Friday evenings -- chronicles America's first women solders. Presented by Prospect Theater Company, tells the story of intrepid women who served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping to turn the tide of World War I, then returned home to fight for equality and recognition for decades.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Where: 59E59 Theaters - Theater A, 59 E. 59th St.
Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Golden Girls LIVE! Christmas Special' at Producers' Club





Lastly, catch the parody "Golden girls LIVE! Christmas Special" this week at the Producers Club. Performed by an all-male cast, the show presents an episode that never aired -- "The Lost Christmas Episode."

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: Producers' Club, 358 W. 44th St.
Price: $35-$49

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
4 fun and informative charity events in New York City this week
The best live music events in New York City this week
The best television trivia nights in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Taxi driver convicted of killing Yonkers man decade ago
Show More
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
Heartbroken widow speaks out after NJ pilot killed in crash
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
More News