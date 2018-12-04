5 theatrical productions worth seeking out in New York City this week

Performance as Tool for Social Justice: A Workshop and Conversation

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from productions and workshops tackling contemporary social issues to a holiday parody of "The Golden Girls."---First up, the Brooklyn Historical Society is hosting the participatory workshop "Performance as Tool for Social Justice" this Wednesday evening.The program will be led by Bryan Doerries -- who uses performance of classical literature to confront and heal trauma -- and Shaun Leonardo -- who similarly practices participatory performance to examine vulnerability, power and loss. Together, the two will take attendees through demonstration, discussion and audience participation to confront current social issues.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.$5Next, head over to the Minor Latham Playhouse at Barnard College for a performance of "Colony Collapse" by Stefanie Zadravec.Combining elements of Greek tragedies and American classic dramas, the productions centers on a couple trying to recover from meth addiction and take over daily operations of an orchard in rural Oregon. With narration by ghost of a missing 15 year-old girl, and a chorus of voices of parents of lost and missing children, the story examines "the cost one family is willing to pay for a second chance at living."Thursday, Dec. 6, 8-10:30 p.m.Minor Latham Playhouse, 118 Milbank Hall, 3009 Broadway$5.23-$10.45Catch "The Story Pirates Flagship Show" this Sunday at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. The stage show features a cast of NYC comedians and musicians performing stories written entirely by children. And as a bonus, audience members get free cookies.Sunday, Dec. 9, 12-1 p.m.Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 555 W. 42nd St.$35"The Hello Girls" musical -- coming to 59E59 Theaters this Wednesday through Friday evenings -- chronicles America's first women solders. Presented by Prospect Theater Company, tells the story of intrepid women who served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping to turn the tide of World War I, then returned home to fight for equality and recognition for decades.Wednesday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.59E59 Theaters - Theater A, 59 E. 59th St.$35Lastly, catch the parody "Golden girls LIVE! Christmas Special" this week at the Producers Club. Performed by an all-male cast, the show presents an episode that never aired -- "The Lost Christmas Episode."Wednesday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 9; various timesProducers' Club, 358 W. 44th St.$35-$49