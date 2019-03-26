5 ways to make the most of your week in Newark

Ascend 2019 Corporate Carnival

From a free jazz concert to a networking party for young professionals, there's plenty to enjoy in Newark this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---On Wednesday, join Rutgers University's Ascend Network for its annual Corporate Carnival. More than 30 representatives from top companies will be in attendance to share stories about their company cultures with Pan-Asian professionals. Fun, food, games and raffles will also be on tap.Wednesday, March 27, 2-4 p.m.Rutgers Business School - 3rd Floor, 1 Washington ParkFreeOn Thursday, head to Dana Library to hear what candidates for three open seats on Newark's school board have to say about the issues shaping the future. Newark for Educational Equity and Diversity (NEED) is hosting this free first come, first served event.Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m.Dana Library (The Dana Room, fourth floor), Rutgers University, 185 University Ave.FreeTake in some jazz Thursday evening with a free concert celebrating Women's History Month at Rutgers University's Paul Robeson Campus Center. Local jazz and blues singer Antoinette Montague will take center stage in this free, publicly accessible concert.Thursday, March 28, 6:30-10 p.m.Rutgers University - Newark Campus, Paul Robeson Campus Center, 350 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.FreeOn Sunday, enjoy a day-long retreat featuring presentations on meditation, healing through yoga, healthy food demonstrations and more. Health-focused breakfast treats and a vegetarian lunch are included and donations are encouraged.Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.ICC Early Learning Center, 1 New York Ave., Floor 2Free; donations encouragedFinally, enjoy an buffet-style brunch with PlayfulMind Clothing this Sunday. The gathering of young professionals will feature bottomless mimosas, an open bar, and music provided by DJ Cwell and DJ Classic.Sunday, March 31, 2-6:30 p.m.260 Washington St., #1$35-$40---