5 ways to make the most of your weekend in New York City

Photo: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Looking to mix things up this week? From a tour date by indie rockers Low to a tour of wacky Victorian fads, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

AdHoc presents: Low


Minnesota-based indie rock band Low will play at the National Sawdust on Friday evening. Alan Sparhawk, Mimi Parker, and Steve Garrington are touring behind their new album Double Negative.

When: Friday, September 21, 8-11 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $25 (Advance); $30 (At the door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brooklyn Bridge Dance Party!





This combination dance party and walking tour takes participants from a bar in the Financial District over to the Brooklyn Bridge as they listen to music and the explanations of a guide in their headphones.

When: Friday, September 21, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Stout NYC FiDi, 90 John St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WORD*ROCK*SWORD: A Musical Celebration of Women's Lives, All Are Welcome! with Toshi Reagon, Joan As Police Woman & many more





This eight-day community music festival celebrating women was founded by Toshi Reagon in 2011. The lineup this year includes Toshi Reagon, Joan As Police Woman, Roya Marsh and Nona Hendryx.

When: Saturday, September 22, 6-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Global Citizen Presents: The Spirit of a Movement





On Sunday evening, The Riverside Church is hosting a free evening of musical tributes and speeches honoring the legacies of Nelson Mandela, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Shirley Chisholm.

Journalist and author Isha Sesay will host presenters including Kerry Kennedy and performers including Keyon Harrold, Victory, The Howard Gospel Choir, Members of Alvin Ailey II, Cumbe Dance Ensemble, and more. Please note that seating will be first-come, first-serve.
When: Saturday, September 22, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Victorian Fads





This two-hour historical trolley tour at Green-Wood cemetery in Brooklyn covers Victorian fads from arsenic complexion cream to spirit photography. Although it mostly takes place aboard a trolley, participants do have to exit the vehicle at multiple points.

When: Sunday, September 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Green-Wood, 500 25th St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
